Scene And Heard

Y&R’s Joshua Morrow (Nick) has learned how to navigate the emotions of his 8-year-old daughter, Charlie. “I parent my sons completely different than how I parent my daughter,” admits the actor. “I don’t mean this to sound sexist but there’s just a different tack that you have to take with young ladies. When it comes to my knucklehead sons, just throw a baseball cap on them and give them snacks and they’re good, but I have to use a more delicate approach with my daughter. It’s just a whole different ball game dealing with her. When I pick her up from school, I have no idea who I’m going to get. She could be vibrating with joy because Felicity shared her [Pepperidge Farm] Goldfish at snack time. Or there could have been a slight that happened with Ava that will send Charlie into a tailspin for the rest of the day.” Dealing with TV daughter Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith) is far less dramatic. Morrow marvels, “I think they put a 24-year old woman in her body because she’s so wise beyond her years. She’s such an interesting person. She promised me that she’d marry one of my sons and I have lots of options for her.” Photo credit: JPI

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) is thrilled that the show cast Gregory Harrison to play his father, Gregory. “Gregory Harrison — how much time do you have? I will take all of it talking about how cool he is!” begins Swickard. “That man, first of all, ages like the finest wine. It’s crazy how amazing he looks! I did my research after we met and found out his complete library of work that he’s done, which is so extensive, but off screen, he is just the kindest, coolest guy, so happy to sit down with you and share any of his wisdom, and there’s a lot of it there! We instantly kind of took on this father/son feel. He’s a big surfer, and I was like, ‘Man, I’m actually trying to learn to surf.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m taking you out. These are the beaches I go to, this is what you’ll learn.’ Between Kim [Delaney, Jackie] and Greg, I’m just on cloud nine that I get to work opposite them. I couldn’t ask for two better people to play my parents and I just feel really lucky.” Photo credit: Instagram

Having performed as Giraffe on THE MASKED SINGER, Brian Austin Green (ex-David, BEVERLY HILLS, 90210) finds being a judge on THE MASKED DANCER way less stressful. “I told nobody that I was doing it,” he recalls of his vocal gig last fall. “The only people that knew were my agent and my manager. And then, when you are finally unmasked, the thing that’s strange about this experience is that the job isn’t over. Like, you are unmasked, and that episode is done, but then you are still quiet about it for another month and a half before it airs ... It’s weird for an actor because normally, when you shoot something, the job is over and that’s just not the case on this. When it finally aired and I was unmasked, it was the relief of, like, ‘Oh, thank goodness this is done,’ because up until then, you are sweating inside hop- ing that nobody hears you talking about it. I didn’t even tell my kids. They would sneak in the room while I was doing vocal training and they would film me with iPads and luckily, they didn’t know that I was doing the show because they would have talked to their friends about it. When people would ask me, ‘Hey, what are you working on?’ I would just say, ‘There’s a really big NDA [non-disclosure agreement] that I’ve had to sign.’ As soon as you say NDA, people know, ‘Oh, okay. You can’t talk about it,’ and then they just let it go.... It’s so much easier on this end.” Photo credit: FOX