Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Lucky Grooms: Greg Foster, September 1979; Kevin Bancroft, May 1982; Tony DiSalvo, August 1983 (invalid); Victor Newman, April 1984, April 1998 (invalid), September 2002, March 2013, December 2017 (vow renewal); Jack Abbott, March 1990, August 2012; Brad Carlton, May 1996 (interrupted by news of Victor’s shooting); Joshua Landers, October 1996 (invalid); David Chow, May 2008; Deacon Sharpe, December 2011