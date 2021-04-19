Remembering Beloved B&B Stars Who Have Passed

Anthony Addabbo (ex-Rush/Jonny), 1960-2016 Addabbo was born in Coral Gables, FL, and grew up in Virginia Beach, VA. While studying engineering at Virginia Tech, he was discovered by a local modeling agency, which dispatched him to New York. In 1987, modeling work quickly led to his first acting gig, in THE GUNFIGHTERS. In 1989, the actor made his soap debut on GENERATIONS, where he played Jason from 1989-91. Addabbo went on to appear on DALLAS, CHEERS, WINGS, THE NANNY and other prime-time series. From 1997-98, he played good-and-evil twin brothers Rush and Jonny Carrera on B&B. He followed that gig with a stint as GUIDING LIGHT’s Jim Lemay from 1999-2000 and briefly wore the shoes of ALL MY CHILDREN’s Dimitri in 2001. He was married to Elli Pattino from June 7, 1999 until his death. They had a son, Brandon, in 1998, and Addabbo moved back to Virginia to raise his family in 2007 (though he continued to act; his last credit was the 2013 TV movie COMPANY TOWN). The late Kristoff St. John (ex-Neil, Y&R), who had been his co-star on GENERATIONS, memorialized him in 2016 on Instagram, writing, “Anthony Addabbo was a wonderful man, friend, artist.... He was truly a professional, with a wild side that made you laugh.” Photo credit: Rob Lang

Darlene Conley (ex-Sally), 1934-2007 A Chicago native, Conley launched her professional acting career at age 15 in the touring production of The Heiress. She made her film debut in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds and in the ’80s appeared on several soaps, including DAYS as prison warden Baker, CAPITOL’s Louise, GH’s Trixie and on Y&R as baby broker Rose DeVille. Conley was married and divorced twice, to Bill Woodson from 1959-66, and Kurt Hensch from 1970-81, and had one son, Raymond Woodson. She created her signature role, Sally Spectra, on B&B in 1989, and played the larger-than-life fashion house maven until 2006, earning two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress, along with six Soap Opera Digest Award nods. In 2006, Conley was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and she passed away the following year. Her Sally remains the only soap character on display at Madame Tussauds wax museum galleries in Amsterdam and Las Vegas. “Darlene just embodied show business,” says John McCook (Eric). “All of her experience would follow her down the hall whenever she came in. If you were in a scene with her, you never knew what to expect, and that was just great.” Photo credit: CBS