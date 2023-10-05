Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) and Cameron Mathison’s (Drew, GH) new film, A ZEST FOR DEATH: A HANNAH SWENSEN MYSTERY, premieres Friday, October 6 at 9 p.m./8c p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The official description for the latest installment reads, “They say the real estate business is deadly, but no one is more surprised than Hannah Swensen when her mother, Delores, discovers the dead body of the homeowner while house-hunting for her sister. Hannah is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery and is convinced that the prime suspect Mike and the Sheriff are focusing on isn’t the culprit. As she uncovers clues she slowly rules out suspects and is led to the shocking truth about the killer’s identity.” In a press release from May, Sweeney said, “I love this book (Lemon Meringue) from Joanne Fluke and its adaptation for TV because the mystery really leans into Hannah’s family dynamics, her sleuthing skills and her romantic relationships.” Here are some photos from the flick and check out a video preview here.

Preview! Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison New Hallmark Movie 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5 Hannah (Sweeney) and Mike (Mathison) are back for more crime-solving. Photo credit: Bettina Strauss/Crown Media United States, LLC 2 of 5 Barbara Niven (ex-Liz, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) will bring Delores's trademark sass. Photo credit: Bettina Strauss/Crown Media United States, LLC 3 of 5 Hanna's family (from l.) sister Andrea (Lisa Durupt), Delores and sister Michelle (Tess Atkins) pore over photos. Photo credit: Bettina Strauss/Crown Media United States, LLC 4 of 5 Hannah and Mike question a person of interest. Photo credit: Bettina Strauss/Crown Media United States, LLC 5 of 5 Andrea and Delores don't see eye to eye. Photo credit: Bettina Strauss/Crown Media United States, LLC