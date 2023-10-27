Out And About Gallery

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo, ALL MY CHILDREN) attended the opening night party for the Majestic hotel in Cannes, France.
Photo credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
Mario Lopez (ex-Christian, B&B) and his wife, Courtney, attended day four of Fashion Week powered by Arts Hearts Fashion in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo credit: Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion
John Stamos (ex-Blackie, GH) appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to promote his new book, If You Would Have Told Me.
Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella, Y&R) was an honoree at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Savannah, GA.
Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD
Teddi Mellencamp (l.) and DAYS alums Jai Rodriguez (ex-Matteo) and Kyle Richardson (ex-Casey) posed backstage after an appearance on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN on October 25.