Out And About Gallery

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo, ALL MY CHILDREN) attended the opening night party for the Majestic hotel in Cannes, France. Photo credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Mario Lopez (ex-Christian, B&B) and his wife, Courtney, attended day four of Fashion Week powered by Arts Hearts Fashion in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

John Stamos (ex-Blackie, GH) appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to promote his new book, If You Would Have Told Me. Photo credit: NBC

Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella, Y&R) was an honoree at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Savannah, GA. Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD