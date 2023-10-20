Credit: Rebecca J MichelsonView gallery 5
Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH) attended the UMC Foundation’s 2023 Evening of Hope Gala in Las Vegas, NV.
Photo credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS et al) and Alfredo Narciso took part in a reading of the play, Deer, in New York City.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman
ONE LIFE TO LIVE alums Corbin Bleu (ex-Jeffrey, l.), Constance Wu and Jonathan Groff (ex-Henry) attended a celebration for Little Shop of Horrors 1,000th performance in New York City on October 16. Bleu and Wu currently star in the production as Seymour and Audrey.
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) attended the White Fox 10th Birthday Party at TAO in Los Angeles, CA on October 18.
Photo credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox
Soap alums Tichina Arnold (ex-Zena, RYAN’S HOPE et al) and Marla Gibbs (ex-Olivia, DAYS) attended the Hollywood Confidential 10th anniversary celebration, where Gibbs was awarded a Lifetime Achievement award, in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Hollywood Confidential
