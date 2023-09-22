Out and About Gallery

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty ImagesView gallery 4

Denise Richards (ex-Shauna, B&B) and her husband, Aaron Phyphers, attended the TBT PROM 2023: A Charity Gala in Boca Raton, FL on September 16.
Photo credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images
2 of 4
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS el al) hosted the 18th Annual Christmas In September Toy Drive benefitting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on September 19 in West Hollywood, CA.
Photo credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
3 of 4
Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/ex-Sabrina, AS THE WORLD TURNS) posed with director Andrew Morgan at the New York City premiere of the documentary, Texas, USA, which she hosted, on September 19.
Photo credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for UNTOLD
4 of 4
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) attended the Salvation Army of Southern California's Finding A Way Home gala on September 21 in Beverly Hills, CA.
Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
