Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Out and About Gallery
Denise Richards (ex-Shauna, B&B) and her husband, Aaron Phyphers, attended the TBT PROM 2023: A Charity Gala in Boca Raton, FL on September 16.

Photo credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS el al) hosted the 18th Annual Christmas In September Toy Drive benefitting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on September 19 in West Hollywood, CA.

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/ex-Sabrina, AS THE WORLD TURNS) posed with director Andrew Morgan at the New York City premiere of the documentary, Texas, USA, which she hosted, on September 19.

Photo credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for UNTOLD

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) attended the Salvation Army of Southern California's Finding A Way Home gala on September 21 in Beverly Hills, CA.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

