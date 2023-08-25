Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) and G Flip attended the 2023 NAB AFLW Season Launch at Forum Melbourne on August 21 in Australia. Photo credit: Jonathan DiMaggio/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Vanessa Ray (ex-Teri, AS THE WORLD TURNS), husband Landon Beard, and her former BLUE BLOODS co-star Lauren Patten (c.), picketed in New York City in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike on August 21. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Marcia Cross (ex-Kate, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) posed on the red carpet at the opening of her new show, Pay The Writer, in New York City on August 21. Photo credit: Andrew H. Walker

Paul Wesley (ex-Max, GUIDING LIGHT) and his former VAMPIRE DIARIES co-star, Ian Somerhalder, hosted the Tennis Channel’s 20th Anniversary Celebration in New York City on August 23. Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel