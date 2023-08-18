ONE LIFE TO LIVE alums Ilene Kristen (ex-Roxy, l.) and Marilyn Chris (ex-Wanda) took part in the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City on August 15. Photo credit: Steven Bergman

Susan Sarandon (ex-Sarah, SEARCH FOR TOMORROW) and her son, Miles Robbins, walked the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike in New York City on August 14. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna, Y&R et al) picketed outside of Netflix and Sunset Bronson Studios studios in Hollywood, CA in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike on August 14. Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Y&R) and his S.W.A.T. co-stars, David Lim and Patrick St. Esprit, walked the picket line in support of SAG-AFTRA in Los Angeles, CA on August 13. Photo credit: Instagram