October Hot Photos

Christian Keyes (ex-Ripley, Y&R) attended the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, G
Jill Larson (ex-Opal, ALL MY CHILDREN) attended the premiere for her new film, The Manor, in New York City on October 6.
Catherine Bach (ex-Anita, Y&R) attended the 14th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic pre-party in Brentwood, CA on October 3.
Patrika Darbo (ex-Shirley, B&B et al) attended the 14th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic pre-party in Brentwood, CA on October 3.
Eva La Rue (ex-Celeste, Y&R et al) attended the 14th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic pre-party in Brentwood, CA with sister Lara on October 3.
