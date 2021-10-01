October Hot Photos

Christian Keyes (ex-Ripley, Y&R) attended the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, G Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Jill Larson (ex-Opal, ALL MY CHILDREN) attended the premiere for her new film, The Manor, in New York City on October 6. Photo credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Catherine Bach (ex-Anita, Y&R) attended the 14th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic pre-party in Brentwood, CA on October 3. Photo credit: JPI

Patrika Darbo (ex-Shirley, B&B et al) attended the 14th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic pre-party in Brentwood, CA on October 3. Photo credit: JPI

Eva La Rue (ex-Celeste, Y&R et al) attended the 14th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic pre-party in Brentwood, CA with sister Lara on October 3. Photo credit: JPI