In 1997, an incognito Sally (Darlene Conley, l., with Tracey E. Bregman as Lauren) sneaked into the Forresters’ fashion show in Lake Como, Italy — which stood to make or break the in-crisis company. She crowed at the crowd’s initial reaction, which was tepid — but her spirits were dashed when the collection ended up wowing the audience. Photo credit: JPI

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) kidnapped Amber (Adrienne Frantz) in 2002. Photo credit: JPI

Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) wife, Macy (Bobbie Eakes), died in 2003 after being crushed by a chandelier. Photo credit: JPI

Stephanie reeled when she discovered Eric’s (John McCook) affair with Donna (Jennifer Gareis) in 2007. Photo credit: JPI

In 2011, Bill trapped Hope in a gondola in Aspen to prevent her from meeting up with Liam (Scott Clifton), who promptly said, “I do” to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Photo credit: JPI