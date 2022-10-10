In 1997, an incognito Sally (Darlene Conley, l., with Tracey E. Bregman as Lauren) sneaked into the Forresters’ fashion show in Lake Como, Italy — which stood to make or break the in-crisis company. She crowed at the crowd’s initial reaction, which was tepid — but her spirits were dashed when the collection ended up wowing the audience.
Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) kidnapped Amber (Adrienne Frantz) in 2002.
Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) wife, Macy (Bobbie Eakes), died in 2003 after being crushed by a chandelier.
Stephanie reeled when she discovered Eric’s (John McCook) affair with Donna (Jennifer Gareis) in 2007.
In 2011, Bill trapped Hope in a gondola in Aspen to prevent her from meeting up with Liam (Scott Clifton), who promptly said, “I do” to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).
At the altar, Bill (Don Diamont) called off his wedding to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in 2016.