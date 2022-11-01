November Hot Photos

Credit: AFF-USA/ShutterstockView gallery 1
Peter Hermann (ex-Michael, GUIDING LIGHT), wife Mariska Hargitay, and their son, August, 16, attended the A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s Gala in New York City on October 29.
Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
