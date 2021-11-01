November Hot Photos November 1, 2021 10:27AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: David Buchan/ShutterstocView gallery 1 November Hot Photos 1 of 1 Close gallery 1 of 1Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey, AS THE WORLD TURNS) attended the 14th Annual SeaChange Summer Party in Los Angeles, CA.Photo credit: David Buchan/Shutterstock Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey, AS THE WORLD TURNS) attended the 14th Annual SeaChange Summer Party in Los Angeles, CA.Photo credit: David Buchan/Shutterstock By Bryan Beckley Filed Under: Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless Comments