The Cheater: Phillip Chancellor II The Other Woman: Jill Foster In 1974, wealthy Katherine Chancellor hired Jill, the manicurist at the salon she patronized, as her paid companion. Spending time in Kay’s home, Jill picked up on how Kay’s boozing and cheating had strained her marriage to Phillip — and she and Phillip began falling in love themselves. Kay spied them sharing a romantic moment and resolved to be a better wife, but by then, Phillip was firmly under Jill’s spell, and in 1975, when Jill discovered she was pregnant, he asked Kay for a divorce. In a drunken rage, she signed the divorce papers, and Phillip jetted down to the Dominican Republic to bring their union to a quick end. Upon his return, Kay picked Phillip up at the airport to drive him home and begged him for another chance. He said no, and an indignant Kay intentionally drove off the road. Phillip was gravely injured and married Jill from his hospital bed, then died. Kay was able to get her divorce nullified, which invalidated Phillip and Jill’s marriage. Destitute, Jill was tempted to accept $1 million from Kay in exchange for letting Kay raise her son, Phillip III, who was born in 1976, but ultimately declined the offer — and the bitter feud between the women went on for decades.

The Cheater: Victor Newman The Other Woman: Ashley Abbott In 1985, Victor and wife Nikki began socializing with the Abbotts, whose company, Jabot, Victor hoped to acquire. Jack became smitten with Nikki, while Victor found himself captivated by Ashley. When Ash developed amnesia from the trauma of discovering that John Abbott was not her bio dad, Victor tracked her down and saved her from being raped. By 1986, it was clear to Nikki that Ashley had captured Victor’s heart, so she slept with Jack and asked for a divorce. Victor promptly proposed to Ash, but had second thoughts about ending his marriage when he learned that Nikki had a fatal disease, a wrinkle that inspired a secretly pregnant Ashley to have an abortion. Victor was incensed when he found out and she wound up in a mental hospital. In 1987, Nikki — who had just found out she wasn’t dying — spied Victor and Ashley sharing a farewell kiss and thought their affair was back on, so she kept the news of her medical miracle to herself. When Victor discovered her deception, he filed for divorce, but by then, Ash was engaged to her psychiatrist, Dr. Steven Lassiter. In 1990, Victor and Ashley made it to the altar. They divorced two years later (but she later birthed his daughter, Abby, via a sperm donation) and he went on to remarry Nikki multiple times.

The Cheater: Nick Newman The Other Woman: Phyllis Summers Nick and Sharon were happily married until their 14-year-old daughter, Cassie, died from injuries sustained in an auto accident in 2005. They grieved differently and began to grow apart emotionally. As Nick’s friendship with Phyllis deepened, Sharon was getting close with Brad — and while she and Brad resisted their temptation, Nick and Phyllis succumbed to theirs. In 2006, the pair vowed to stay away from one another, but it was a promise they couldn’t keep, leading to many steamy encounters behind Sharon’s back, one of which Phyllis’s son, Daniel, walked in on. Nick’s sketchy behavior sparked Sharon’s suspicions, and she was stunned to discover that the strange phone number popping up on his cell records belonged to Phyllis. She began connecting the dots and lured Nick to a hotel room where he had trysted with Phyllis, decked out in the same sexy lingerie his mistress had worn. Nick copped to his infidelity and pledged to do anything to save their marriage, but Sharon couldn’t forgive him, especially when Phyllis learned she was pregnant. Nick and Phyl’s daughter, Summer, was born that same year; in 2007, Nick and Sharon divorced and he wed Phyllis. Over the years, Nick went on to cheat on Phyllis with Sharon, then on Sharon with Phyllis, and is currently with neither woman. Photo credit: JPI