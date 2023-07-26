The Cheater: Clarke Garrison The Other Woman: Margo Lynley In 1988, ambitious designer Clarke wooed Forrester Creations heiress Kristen while sleeping with FC employee Margo on the side. Kristen, who considered Margo a friend, had no clue about their trysts, but when she sensed there might be another woman in Clarke’s life, he promptly asked her to marry him and whisked Kristen off to Las Vegas. Margo was incensed and pulled a gun on Clarke when he returned as a newlywed. Clarke’s woes worsened when Margo revealed her pregnancy and demanded $100,000 to keep quiet about the baby’s paternity. He got the money from Kristen after lying about what he needed it for, and Margo welcomed a baby boy she named Mark. In 1989, Clarke’s house of lies crumbled when Kristen demanded answers about the money, and he finally admitted to having sired Margo’s son. She was devastated and had it out with Margo, and though she insisted that she loved Clarke and tried to keep her marriage afloat, they were divorced by year’s end, while Margo threw in the towel on her pursuit of Clarke and wed Bill Spencer, Sr. Photo credit: CBS

The Cheater: Eric Forrester The Other Woman: Lauren Fenmore In 1997, Lauren broke off her nascent romance with Eric after finding out that his ex-wife, Stephanie, harbored hopes of reuniting with him herself. Eric was baffled by Lauren’s change of heart, but soon popped the question to Steph. However, when Stephanie found out that Lauren and Eric had been involved before she and Eric reconciled, she flipped out on Lauren, kicking her out of the Forrester guesthouse and banning her from FC. Lauren decided she’d made a huge mistake in letting Eric go and seduced him. After their night of passion, Eric told Lauren that he still planned to marry Steph. She made another play for Eric (one that resulted in a muddy brawl with Steph) before apologizing to the couple for her behavior, earning her a last-minute invite to the Eric/Steph nuptials. Meanwhile, Lauren confided in Sally that she’d secretly recorded her sexual encounter with Eric. Sally swiped the videotape, printed out a still of Eric and Lauren in the act and made sure the photo landed in the minister’s bible! When the photo came to light in the middle of her nuptials, Steph was heartbroken and canceled the wedding. She denounced Lauren as a lying whore and slapped her across the face. Eric and Lauren wound up dating for a bit, but their relationship fizzled in 1998 and after Steph survived a stroke in 1999, they remarried in the hospital. Photo credit: CBS