Memorable Y&R moments that took place in February

In 1996, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) said, “I do.”
In 2000, Billy (then-David Tom) went into cardiac arrest after binge-drinking and passing out in the snow.
John (Jerry Douglas, with Christian J. LeBlanc as Michael) was given a seven-year prison sentence in 2006 for the shooting death of Tom Fisher.
In 2008, a dying Hope (Signy Coleman) confessed to her son, Adam (then-Chris Engen), that Victor is his father.
In 2009, Cane (Daniel Goddard) helped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) gave birth to her daughter, Cordelia.
In 2011, Chance (then-John Driscoll, l.) donated part of his liver to save the life of his half brother, Ronan (Jeff Branson).
In 2012, Neil (Kristoff St. John) proudly escorted Lily (Christel Khalil) down the aisle when she remarried Cane in France.
In 2020, Kyle (Michael Mealor) confessed to Lola (Sasha Calle) that he still had feelings for Summer, and they decided to end their marriage.