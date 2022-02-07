Memorable Y&R moments that took place in February

In 1996, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) said, “I do.” Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2000, Billy (then-David Tom) went into cardiac arrest after binge-drinking and passing out in the snow. Photo credit: JPI

John (Jerry Douglas, with Christian J. LeBlanc as Michael) was given a seven-year prison sentence in 2006 for the shooting death of Tom Fisher. Photo credit: JPI

In 2008, a dying Hope (Signy Coleman) confessed to her son, Adam (then-Chris Engen), that Victor is his father. Photo credit: JPI

In 2009, Cane (Daniel Goddard) helped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) gave birth to her daughter, Cordelia. Photo credit: JPI

In 2011, Chance (then-John Driscoll, l.) donated part of his liver to save the life of his half brother, Ronan (Jeff Branson). Photo credit: JPI

In 2012, Neil (Kristoff St. John) proudly escorted Lily (Christel Khalil) down the aisle when she remarried Cane in France. Photo credit: JPI