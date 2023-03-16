Memorable GH Moments From The Month Of March

Blackie (John Stamos, r.) heard bellhop Josh’s (James McNichol) original song, “Make Me Believe It” — which he went on to steal — for the first time in 1984.
Casey (Bradley Lockerman), an alien from the planet Lumina, touched down in Port Charles in 1990.
In 1995, Felicia (Kristina Wagner, with Brad Maule as Tony) welcomed her second daughter with Frisco, Georgie.
It was good news/bad news for Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) in 2003; she was acquitted of Luis Alcazar’s murder, but Ned (Wally Kurth) was awarded custody of baby Kristina.
In 2007, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky (Greg Vaughan) remarried.
Todd (Roger Howarth, r.) held Sonny (Maurice Benard) at gunpoint in 2012, convinced that Sonny was responsible for the deaths of his granddaughter, Hope, and Hope’s father, Cole.
In 2017, Anna (Finola Hughes, far r.) interrupted Olivia Jerome’s (Tonja Walker) attempt to use Griffin’s (Matt Cohen) body as a vessel to resurrect Duke.