Memorable GH Moments From The Month Of March

Blackie (John Stamos, r.) heard bellhop Josh’s (James McNichol) original song, “Make Me Believe It” — which he went on to steal — for the first time in 1984. Photo credit: ABC

Casey (Bradley Lockerman), an alien from the planet Lumina, touched down in Port Charles in 1990. Photo credit: ABC

In 1995, Felicia (Kristina Wagner, with Brad Maule as Tony) welcomed her second daughter with Frisco, Georgie. Photo credit: ABC

It was good news/bad news for Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) in 2003; she was acquitted of Luis Alcazar’s murder, but Ned (Wally Kurth) was awarded custody of baby Kristina. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky (Greg Vaughan) remarried. Photo credit: ABC

Todd (Roger Howarth, r.) held Sonny (Maurice Benard) at gunpoint in 2012, convinced that Sonny was responsible for the deaths of his granddaughter, Hope, and Hope’s father, Cole. Photo credit: ABC