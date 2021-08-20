Memorable GH Baby-Swap Tales

1 of 2

STOLEN IDENTITY: Daniel Morgan Rock The Cradle: Sam, who was estranged from husband Jason and expecting a child that she wrongly believed was the product of being raped by Franco, gave birth during a storm at a motel on June 1, 2012. John McBain helped deliver the baby, then was waylaid by goons sent by Jason to spook him into leaving town — so Sam took off solo with her newborn. Opposite this, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s visiting lawyer, Téa, went into labor on the side of a road and, with an assist from her ex-husband, Todd, delivered a baby boy of her own. He wasn’t breathing, so Téa sent him off with Todd for medical attention. Todd ran into Heather Webber in a remote cabin and sadly, she was unable to revive the baby. Sam stumbled upon the same cabin and placed her child on the porch, then passed out. When Téa arrived and found a confused Todd holding Sam’s newborn, she immediately assumed the crying baby was hers and cradled him with relief. Heather swooped in and spun a tale to Téa about how Todd’s heroics had saved her boy’s life, then privately explained to Todd that the unconscious woman, Sam, didn’t want to keep her baby — so they should just tell her it died. Despite his misgivings, Todd agreed to go along with the plan. Todd, Téa and “Victor, Jr.” went off to G.H, while a none-the-wiser Jason had the awful task of informing Sam that her child was dead. When Sam saw the dead baby’s face, she insisted he wasn’t her son, but with no other plausible explanation at hand, she slowly came to accept that her child hadn’t survived. Todd found out that Sam actually had wanted her baby, but Heather blackmailed him into keeping quiet. Back In Your Arms Again: Téa returned to Llanview with “Victor”, while Sam struggled to move on with her life. In September, Jason and Spinelli closed in on the truth about what had happened to Sam’s son. Everything came to a head in October, after Heather (who’d been incarcerated for unrelated crimes) escaped from Ferncliff and, using an assumed name, got a job working as “Victor’s” nanny, then kidnapped the tot. Jason and Sam caught up to her on the hospital rooftop and rescued little Danny, while Todd was forced to tell Téa that the real Victor, Jr. was dead. Soon, Sam got yet more good news, learning that Danny’s biological father was Jason, after all. At year’s end, Todd was arrested for his role in the swap, but Heather claimed solo responsibility and he went free.

Photo credit: JPI