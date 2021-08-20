GH

Check It Out

Memorable GH Baby-Swap Tales

GH

Credit: JPI

View gallery 2

Memorable GH Baby-Swap Tales
1 of 2
Close gallery
STOLEN IDENTITY: Daniel Morgan Rock The Cradle: Sam, who was estranged from husband Jason and expecting a child that she wrongly believed was the product of being raped by Franco, gave birth during a storm at a motel on June 1, 2012. John McBain helped deliver the baby, then was waylaid by goons sent by Jason to spook him into leaving town — so Sam took off solo with her newborn. Opposite this, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s visiting lawyer, Téa, went into labor on the side of a road and, with an assist from her ex-husband, Todd, delivered a baby boy of her own. He wasn’t breathing, so Téa sent him off with Todd for medical attention. Todd ran into Heather Webber in a remote cabin and sadly, she was unable to revive the baby. Sam stumbled upon the same cabin and placed her child on the porch, then passed out. When Téa arrived and found a confused Todd holding Sam’s newborn, she immediately assumed the crying baby was hers and cradled him with relief. Heather swooped in and spun a tale to Téa about how Todd’s heroics had saved her boy’s life, then privately explained to Todd that the unconscious woman, Sam, didn’t want to keep her baby — so they should just tell her it died. Despite his misgivings, Todd agreed to go along with the plan. Todd, Téa and “Victor, Jr.” went off to G.H, while a none-the-wiser Jason had the awful task of informing Sam that her child was dead. When Sam saw the dead baby’s face, she insisted he wasn’t her son, but with no other plausible explanation at hand, she slowly came to accept that her child hadn’t survived. Todd found out that Sam actually had wanted her baby, but Heather blackmailed him into keeping quiet. Back In Your Arms Again: Téa returned to Llanview with “Victor”, while Sam struggled to move on with her life. In September, Jason and Spinelli closed in on the truth about what had happened to Sam’s son. Everything came to a head in October, after Heather (who’d been incarcerated for unrelated crimes) escaped from Ferncliff and, using an assumed name, got a job working as “Victor’s” nanny, then kidnapped the tot. Jason and Sam caught up to her on the hospital rooftop and rescued little Danny, while Todd was forced to tell Téa that the real Victor, Jr. was dead. Soon, Sam got yet more good news, learning that Danny’s biological father was Jason, after all. At year’s end, Todd was arrested for his role in the swap, but Heather claimed solo responsibility and he went free.

Photo credit: JPI

STOLEN IDENTITY: Jonah Corinthos Rock The Cradle: When Nelle’s plan to off baby daddy Michael went awry, she wound up giving birth in the woods to her son on July 30, 2018 — and as luck would have it, she ran smack into a panicked and grief-stricken Brad, who had been making his way to the hospital after the baby boy he was poised to adopt with husband Lucas, Wiley, had suddenly died in his crib. Nelle persuaded Brad to pass off her child as Wiley, and when she reconvened at the hospital with Michael, she told him that their son, who they had planned to name Jonah, was dead. Nelle went off to prison, while Brad and an unsuspecting Lucas named an equally unsuspecting Michael as the godfather to “their” son. Brad took father-in-law Julian into his confidence when Wiley’s birth mother — ultimately revealed to be Willow — tried to get the baby back. In September, faux Wiley was diagnosed with a heart condition — the same one Michael had as a boy. Michael sought solace for his sorrow over the loss of his son and in 2019, he bonded with Willow in a grief counseling group. Brad’s guilty conscience finally got the best of him that November, but just as he blurted out the truth about Wiley’s identity to Lucas, they got into a car crash (orchestrated by Julian to get rid of Brad) — and Lucas went into a protracted coma. Back In Your Arms Again: When Nelle was paroled in January 2020, she blackmailed Brad into hiring her as Wiley’s nanny, raising all sorts of suspicions. The next month, Lucas came out of his coma and remembered what Brad had told him about Wiley before the car wreck. Michael was stunned by the revelation that his child was alive — and the boy he already loved as a godson, to boot! Willow, meanwhile, was heartbroken to learn that her own biological child had not survived. Brad went to jail, and Nelle tried to flee Port Charles with Jonah, but Michael caught up to her. Lucas decided to surrender his parental rights, and Michael moved Wiley into the Quartermaine mansion. He had the boy’s name legally changed to Wiley Quartermaine-Corinthos. That September, Willow (then married to Michael) agreed to adopt Wiley.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under:
Comments