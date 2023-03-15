In 1979, Don (Jed Allan) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) wed on DAYS. Photo credit: NBC

Austin (Austin Peck) and Sami (Alison Sweeney, far r.) were hiding out in Tracey’s (Sally Kirkland) cabin in 1999 when they learned that Sami had been sentenced to death by lethal injection for Franco’s murder. Photo credit: JPI

Craig (Kevin Spirtas) and Nancy (Patrika Darbo) welcomed daughter Joy in 2003. Photo credit: JPI

Bo (Peter Reckell, r., with Shawn Christian as Daniel) underwent a pancreas transplant in 2008. Photo credit: JPI

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) died in 2009 after a fight with Philip on the pier — but was revealed to be alive a decade later. Photo credit: JPI

Abigail (Kate Mansi) was greatly relieved in 2014 when she found out she was not pregnant with EJ’s (then-James Scott) baby. Photo credit: JPI

In 2017, Eli (Lamon Archey) told Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) that he is her grandson. Photo credit: JPI