Memorable B&B moments that took place in February

In 2003, Massimo (Joseph Mascolo, l.) told Ridge (then-Ronn Moss) that he, not Eric, was his father.
In 2007, Nick (Jack Wagner) and Taylor (then-Hunter Tylo) nearly drowned when his boat sank.
In 2008, Stephanie (Susan Flannery, l.) blackmailed Donna (Jennifer Gareis, c.) into giving up paramour Eric (John McCook, l.) by not turning in Storm (William deVry) for shooting her, shocking Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).
In 2013, a frantic Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), pregnant by the groom, raced to stop Liam’s wedding to Hope.
In 2015, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor, c.) officiated when Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) remarried.
In 2016, Quinn (Rena Sofer) lied to her amnesiac captive, Liam (Scott Clifton), convincing him that they were a married couple named Adam and Eve.
In 2019, Hope (Annika Noelle) held baby Phoebe, unaware that she was actually her presumed-dead daughter, Beth.