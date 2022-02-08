Memorable B&B moments that took place in February

In 2003, Massimo (Joseph Mascolo, l.) told Ridge (then-Ronn Moss) that he, not Eric, was his father. Photo credit: JPI

In 2007, Nick (Jack Wagner) and Taylor (then-Hunter Tylo) nearly drowned when his boat sank. Photo credit: JPI

In 2008, Stephanie (Susan Flannery, l.) blackmailed Donna (Jennifer Gareis, c.) into giving up paramour Eric (John McCook, l.) by not turning in Storm (William deVry) for shooting her, shocking Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Photo credit: JPI

In 2013, a frantic Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), pregnant by the groom, raced to stop Liam’s wedding to Hope. Photo credit: JPI

In 2015, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor, c.) officiated when Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) remarried. Photo credit: JPI

In 2016, Quinn (Rena Sofer) lied to her amnesiac captive, Liam (Scott Clifton), convincing him that they were a married couple named Adam and Eve. Photo credit: JPI