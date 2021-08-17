Memorable B&B baby-swap tales

1 of 2

STOLEN IDENTITY: Eric Forrester III Rock The Cradle: Unsure of who fathered her baby — wealthy hubby Rick or one-night stand Raymond — Amber retreated to her home- town of Furnace Creek but sadly, her baby, a boy, was stillborn on April 23, 1999. Amber’s ambitious mother, Tawny, persuaded her daughter to pass off her cousin Becky’s baby as the Forrester heir, as Becky was planning to give up her child for adoption. Becky gave birth to a son on April 27. Knowing that, “No baby, no marriage,” Tawny talked midwife Sarah into secretly allowing Amber to raise the boy with Rick; Becky thought he’d landed with a deserving couple who were strangers to her. Tawny and Amber then buried Amber’s stillborn son in the desert, and Sarah provided Amber with a phony birth certificate to sign. Back In Your Arms Again: On June 28, Becky arrived in L.A. to visit Amber and “her” baby. A quick-thinking Tawny realized that the infant’s tell-tale birthmark could blow the ruse, so they kept Becky at a distance and persuaded the Forresters to offer her a job in Paris. When Becky discovered the birthmark while changing Little Eric’s diaper on August 26, she called Sarah, who confessed the whole sordid story. Becky absconded with the child and hid out at a motel. Amber located her and convinced Becky that she and Rick would give the boy a much better life than Becky ever could. Becky reluctantly allowed Amber to leave with Little Eric, and she moved to Paris in September. But Becky ached for her child and tracked Amber and Rick to Venice, Italy, demanding to see her son. Becky insisted the jig was up, and a remorseful Amber tearfully spilled the truth to Rick on January 27, 2000. Angry and hurt, he dumped her. Rick persuaded Becky to come to L.A. with Little Eric, where he could be close to the child he’d been raising. Becky fell for Rick’s best bud, C.J., in March. Though she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, they wed on June 9, and she died on June 23. After, C.J. was given custody of Little Eric. He and Amber raised the boy together and they unexpectedly fell in love. By November, a jealous Rick had located the child’s bio dad, Deacon, but his revenge scheme to make Amber and C.J. miserable backfired when Deacon sued and won custody of his son.

