Memorable B&B baby-swap tales

STOLEN IDENTITY: Beth Avalon Spencer
Rock The Cradle: In early January 2019, Hope planned a “babymoon” on Catalina Island but a windstorm pre- vented Liam from joining Hope, who went into labor. At a local clinic, she was tended to by Dr. Reese Buckingham. Unbeknownst to Hope, another mother had been there earlier, and her daughter was stillborn. Reese delivered Hope’s baby while she was unconscious, and then told Hope that her infant had died. To pay off a gambling debt, Reese secretly sold the baby to an unwitting Taylor. Back In Your Arms Again: Hope sank into a deep depression and blamed herself for her baby’s demise. Unbeknownst to her and Liam, the baby girl Steffy had just adopted (and named Phoebe, after her late sister) was actually their own little girl, Beth. Hope formed an attachment to the infant, and on March 4, Hope was shocked to meet Phoebe’s “birth mother,” Flo, who Reese had paid to corroborate his story and sign the forged birth certificate and adoption papers. When Hope grew close to Thomas’s motherless young son, Douglas, Thomas took advantage of the situation and manipulated her into leaving Liam so she, Thomas and Douglas could be a family, freeing Liam to raise his and Steffy’s daughter, Kelly, and Phoebe. Thomas uncovered the truth, but kept quiet. On July 19, Hope was unnerved when, during her wedding to Thomas, Phoebe called her mama. Shortly after, Douglas overheard Thomas admit that Phoebe was Beth and, despite his father’s demand to keep silent, the boy spilled to Liam, who investigated and confirmed Douglas was telling the truth. Liam and Thomas fought on the Forrester Creations roof on August 5, where conniving Thomas was exposed and Liam and Hope tear- fully embraced, knowing their baby was alive. They joyfully reunited with their daughter, although it broke Steffy’s heart to give up the infant she’d raised since late January.
Photo credit: JPI