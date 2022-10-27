Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) was fêted with a party on set to celebrate her 30th anniversary on B&B.
The actress was celebrated by Annika Noelle (Hope), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), Heather Tom (Katie), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Sean Kanan (Deacon), Executive Producer/Head Writer Brad Bell, John McCook (Eric), Jennifer Gareis (Donna), Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) and Tanner Novlan (Finn).
Photo credit: JPI
Brown’s daughter Alexes Pelzer, who recently appeared on the show, was on hand to mark the occasion.
Photo credit: JPI
Don Diamont (Bill) posed with Bell.
Photo credit: JPI
Longtime co-star McCook gave the actress a fond greeting.
Photo credit: JPI
Supervising Producer Ed Scott spoke at the gathering.
Photo credit: JPI
