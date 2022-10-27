B&B

Kimberlin Brown 30th Anniversary Gallery

Credit: JPI

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) was fêted with a party on set to celebrate her 30th anniversary on B&B.

The actress was celebrated by Annika Noelle (Hope), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), Heather Tom (Katie), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Sean Kanan (Deacon), Executive Producer/Head Writer Brad Bell, John McCook (Eric), Jennifer Gareis (Donna), Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) and Tanner Novlan (Finn).

Brown’s daughter Alexes Pelzer, who recently appeared on the show, was on hand to mark the occasion.

Don Diamont (Bill) posed with Bell.

Longtime co-star McCook gave the actress a fond greeting.

Supervising Producer Ed Scott spoke at the gathering.

