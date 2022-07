1 of 1

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn), Don Diamont (Bill), Supervising Producer Ed Scott, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Krista Allen (Taylor), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Naomi Matsuda (Li), Jeremy Ray Valdez (Alex) and Supervising Producer Casey Kasprzyk flanked John McCook (Eric) at an on set party to celebrate his Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Photo credit: JPI