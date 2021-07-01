PHOTOS July Hot Photos July 1, 2021 8:54AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: KCR/SHUTTERSTOCKView gallery 1 July Hot Photos 1 of 1 Close gallery 1 of 1Rick Springfield (ex-Noah, GH) attended the Nightclub and Bar Convention ribbon cutting on June 29, in Las Vegas, NV.Photo credit: KCR/SHUTTERSTOCK Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Rick Springfield (ex-Noah, GH) attended the Nightclub and Bar Convention ribbon cutting on June 29, in Las Vegas, NV.Photo credit: KCR/SHUTTERSTOCK By Bryan Beckley Filed Under: General Hospital Comments