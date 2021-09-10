Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Destination: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Why There? “This trip was a celebration of my 40th birthday. I wanted to go big and be a little extravagant. I had been researching other places, and then I talked to Sharon Case [Sharon], who loves Mexico. I also ended up talking to Andreea in wardrobe and she has kids so she steered us to Puerto Vallarta. When we looked into it, it seemed like a slam dunk.”

Travel Companions: “My wife, Kaitlin, our two daughters, Riley and Everly, my sister-in-law [actress] Bailee Madison and her boyfriend, Blake Richardson.”

If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “We had a magical time and I have enormous gratitude for where I am in my life at 40.”