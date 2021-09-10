Destination: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Why There? “This trip was a celebration of my 40th birthday. I wanted to go big and be a little extravagant. I had been researching other places, and then I talked to Sharon Case [Sharon], who loves Mexico. I also ended up talking to Andreea in wardrobe and she has kids so she steered us to Puerto Vallarta. When we looked into it, it seemed like a slam dunk.”
Travel Companions: “My wife, Kaitlin, our two daughters, Riley and Everly, my sister-in-law [actress] Bailee Madison and her boyfriend, Blake Richardson.”
If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “We had a magical time and I have enormous gratitude for where I am in my life at 40.”
“Adults night out. Part of the goal was to not shave and grow a beard. Of course, it had to come off when I got home because Rey is the clean-shaven cop.”
“Blake is in a band called New Hope Club and lives in England. Because of Covid restrictions, he couldn’t travel to the U.S., but he could come to Mexico, so he was able to join us.”
“The food at this resort was a 10.”
“Every room has a hammock. How cool is that?”
“Trying the award-winning cocktail at the Blanca Blue Restaurant.”
“The balcony had a Jacuzzi and was a great place to hang out with the kids. We watched amazing sunsets from here every night.”
“At the Garza Blanca [Preserve Resort & Spa]. The weather was pretty much perfect! We went on a hike in the jungle, swam in a waterfall, rode WaveRunners and went tequila tasting. It was hard to leave such a beautiful place.”
