How Stars Celebrated Easter

“Found most of ‘em! Happy Easter,” posted Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B), with his wife, Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B), and their daughter, Poppy.
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R), hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, Y&R) and their daughters, Sophie and Olivia, had trouble getting their timing down. “Happy Easter from The Gaston’s :: what can I say, this is us #easter
,” joked Ordway.
Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) and her son, Hayden, rocked shades of blue.
Jackie Zeman (Bobbie, GH) spent the day with her ex-husband Glen, their daughters, Cassidy and Lacey, and granddaughter Kennedy.
Chad Brannon (ex-Zander, GH), wife Carly and their children Ford, Hudson, Navy and Tucker, were dressed to the nines.
“Joyeuse Pâques/ Happy Easter 🐣 Love to all.🙏 #easter2021 #family
,” enthused Gilles Marini (ex-Ted, DAYS et al), with wife Carole, son Georges and daughter Juliana.
Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R) ran into the Easter Bunny while out with her pup.
Charlotte Ross (ex-Eve, DAYS) hoppily smiled with the man of the hour.
Eva La Rue (ex-Celeste, Y&R et al) and her daughter, Kaya, donned bunny ears and big smiles.
“Happy Easter y’all! Hope everyone’s enjoying a little down time with their loved ones!’ posted Erik Valdez (ex-Trey, GH), with son Enzo.
Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber, B&B/Y&R et al), husband Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, GUIDING LIGHT), and their children, Lion and Amélie, posed for this family shot.