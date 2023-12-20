Your account
PHOTOS

Holiday Snaps From THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

View gallery 12

In honor of the holiday season, Y&R staged a festive photo shoot with some of its biggest stars.

1 of 12
Close gallery
Michael Damian (Danny) and Lauralee Bell (Christine)

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Joshua Morrow (Nick) and Sharon Case (Sharon)

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

(From l.) Michael Mealor (Kyle), Susan Walters (Diane), Peter Bergman (Jack), Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and Beth Maitland (Traci)

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and Eric Braeden (Victor)

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Jess Walton (Jill) and Jason Thompson (Billy)

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Thompson

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Mark Grossman (Adam) and Courtney Hope (Sally)

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael)

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Mealor and Zuleyka Silver (Audra)

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

(Clockwise from l.) Allison Lanier (Summer), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Damian, Bell, Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy) Michael Graziadei (Daniel) and Vail Bloom (Heather)

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Greg Rikaart (Kevin) and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe)

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Davidson

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

