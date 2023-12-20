Holiday Snaps From THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

In honor of the holiday season, Y&R staged a festive photo shoot with some of its biggest stars.
Michael Damian (Danny) and Lauralee Bell (Christine)
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Joshua Morrow (Nick) and Sharon Case (Sharon)
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
(From l.) Michael Mealor (Kyle), Susan Walters (Diane), Peter Bergman (Jack), Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and Beth Maitland (Traci)
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and Eric Braeden (Victor)
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Jess Walton (Jill) and Jason Thompson (Billy)
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Thompson
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Mark Grossman (Adam) and Courtney Hope (Sally)
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael)
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Mealor and Zuleyka Silver (Audra)
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
(Clockwise from l.) Allison Lanier (Summer), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Damian, Bell, Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy) Michael Graziadei (Daniel) and Vail Bloom (Heather)
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Greg Rikaart (Kevin) and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe)
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Davidson
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
