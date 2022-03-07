Mary Beth Evans was born on March 7 in Pasadena, CA. Photo credit: NBC

Evans has appeared in three other soaps – as Dakota on RITUALS in 1985, as Katherine on GH from 1993-99 and Sierra on AS THE WORLD TURNS from 2000-06, and again in 2010. Photo credit: NBC

The actress married Dr. Michael Schwartz on November 3, 1985. They have three children, Daniel, Katherine and Matthew and four grandchildren, Luca, James, Alice and Henry. Photo credit: JPI

Evans would have pursued a labor nursing degree had she not become an actress. Photo credit: JPI