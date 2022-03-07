Mary Beth Evans was born on March 7 in Pasadena, CA.
Evans has appeared in three other soaps – as Dakota on RITUALS in 1985, as Katherine on GH from 1993-99 and Sierra on AS THE WORLD TURNS from 2000-06, and again in 2010.
The actress married Dr. Michael Schwartz on November 3, 1985. They have three children, Daniel, Katherine and Matthew and four grandchildren, Luca, James, Alice and Henry.
Evans would have pursued a labor nursing degree had she not become an actress.
The actress won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2016 for her role of Kayla and has been awarded six Emmys for her work on THE BAY as a producer and for playing Sara.