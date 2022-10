Jon Lindstrom was born on October 18 in Medford, OR. Photo credit: ABC

The actor attended the University of Oregon. Photo credit: ABC

Lindstrom and Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS et al) married on February 14, 2014. Photo credit: Courtney Lindberg Photography

The actor, who celebrated his 30th anniversary playing Ryan earlier this year, first appeared on GH as a car rental agent in 1983 for one episode. Photo credit: ABC