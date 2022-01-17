Jane Elliot

Jane Elliot

Jane Elliot was born on January 17 in New York City.

She became friends with DAYS’s Deidre Hall (Marlena) when they met on the set of ELECTRA WOMAN AND DYNA GIRL in 1976.

In 1965, she made her acting debut as Linda Skerba on the short-lived soap A FLAME IN THE WIND. She has also appeared on GUIDING LIGHT, ALL MY CHILDREN and DAYS OF OUR LIVES.

In 1981, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Tracy on GENERAL HOSPITAL.

Elliot appeared opposite Elvis Presley in 1969’s Change of Habit, as Sister Barbara.

