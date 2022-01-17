Jane Elliot was born on January 17 in New York City. Photo credit: ABC

She became friends with DAYS’s Deidre Hall (Marlena) when they met on the set of ELECTRA WOMAN AND DYNA GIRL in 1976. Photo credit: ABC

In 1965, she made her acting debut as Linda Skerba on the short-lived soap A FLAME IN THE WIND. She has also appeared on GUIDING LIGHT, ALL MY CHILDREN and DAYS OF OUR LIVES. Photo credit: JPI

In 1981, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Tracy on GENERAL HOSPITAL. Photo credit: JPI