Happy Birthday To Emme Rylan!

Credit: ABC

Emme Rylan was born on November 4 in Providence, NC and raised in Central Pennsylvania.

Though Emme has been her legal name for nearly a decade, she was born Marcy, in honor of her mother’s late sister.

She appeared as Winnie in Bring It On: All or Nothing alongside GUIDING LIGHT alum Hayden Panettiere, who played Lizzie, the role Rylan would go on to play.

She and partner Don Money have three children, Jackson, 11, Levi, 9 and Dakota, 3.

The actress and her GH co-star Kirsten Storms (Maxie) are close off-screen as well. “Kirsten is like my best friend in real life, which is kind of crazy. I have lots of really close friends and wonderful relationships, but we’re like best friends. We hang out with each other all the time,” Rylan enthused to Digest.

