Happy Birthday To Emme Rylan!

Emme Rylan was born on November 4 in Providence, NC and raised in Central Pennsylvania. Photo credit: ABC

Though Emme has been her legal name for nearly a decade, she was born Marcy, in honor of her mother’s late sister. Photo credit: ABC

She appeared as Winnie in Bring It On: All or Nothing alongside GUIDING LIGHT alum Hayden Panettiere, who played Lizzie, the role Rylan would go on to play. Photo credit: ABC

She and partner Don Money have three children, Jackson, 11, Levi, 9 and Dakota, 3. Photo credit: Instagram