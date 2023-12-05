Goin' To The Chapel: Memorable GENERAL HOSPITAL Engagements

Brenda Barrett and Jasper "Jax" Jacks In February 1998, Brenda (Vanessa Marcil) popped the question to Jax (Ingo Rademacher) by repeating the ultimatum he'd given her back in 1996 ("Marry me now or you'll never see me again"). He declined at first, but changed his mind in May, agreeing to marry her while they canoodled on the beach in Malibu. Photo credit: CATHY BLAIVIS/ABC

Sam McCall and Jason Morgan Jason (Steve Burton) planned a romantic rooftop dinner for Sam (Kelly Monaco) in July 2011, telling her, "I love you so much, and I would be honored to spend the rest of my life with you" — but because Maxie accidentally lost the diamond ring he'd bought Sam, Jason instead proffered a chrome automotive nut to slip on her finger. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Bradley Cooper and Lucas Jones At the Nurses' Ball in 2015, Brad (Parry Shen, far l.) performed Bruno Mars's "Marry Me", inspiring his impromptu proposal to Lucas (Ryan Carnes). "I know this is fast, and I know this is crazy, but I can't think of anyone else I'd rather spend my life with," he beamed to Lucas, who promptly accepted. Photo credit: Todd Wawrychuk/ABC

Carly Corinthos-Jacks and Sonny Corinthos Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) had already been married to one another four times when, in July 2015, he decided that taking the plunge for the fifth time was in order. Over breakfast in bed with Carly and his young daughter, Avery, he asked her, "Do you want to be Mrs. Corinthos again?" "I'd love to be Mrs. Corinthos again," she happily replied. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Alexis Davis and Julian Jerome After getting the blessings of her daughters, Julian (William deVry) got down on bended knee at the Nutcracker Gala in December 2015 and declared to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), "I want to make you as happy as you have made me. Alexis Davis, will you do me the honor of marrying me?" She said yes — but also warned him, "You're never gonna get a home-cooked meal that you will survive." Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Franco Baldwin and Elizabeth Webber After a heart-to-heart with Robin in December 2017 about how happy Franco made her, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) impulsively exclaimed to him, "Let's get married!" He said yes. Later, Franco (Roger Howarth) set up a candlelit scene in the art therapy room and when a delighted Liz entered, he pulled out a diamond ring. He dropped to one knee, and after asking her what her middle name was, intoned, "Elizabeth Imogene Webber, will you marry me?" It was her turn to say yes, after which he swept her into a kiss. Photo credit: ABC