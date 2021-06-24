GH Faves Celebrated The 48th Annual Daytime Emmys

Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Younger Performer nominee Katelyn MacMullen (Willow)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Supporting Actor nominee Jeff Kober (ex-Cyrus)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Kim Delaney (Jackie)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Lead Actor nominee Maurice Benard (Sonny)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Supporting Actor nominee Max Gail (ex-Mike)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Lead Actress nominee Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Lead Actor nominee Steve Burton (Jason)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Younger Performer nominee Sydney Mikayla (Trina)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Younger Performer nominee Tajh Bellow (TJ)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Supporting Actor nominee James Patrick Stuart (Valentin)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Kelly Thiebaud (Britt)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Lead Actress nominee Genie Francis (Laura)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Lead Actress nominee Finola Hughes (Anna)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Lead Actor nominee Dominic Zamprogna (Dante)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Cynthia Watros (Nina)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee Carolyn Hennesy (Diane)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock