Benard

PHOTOS

GH Faves Celebrated The 48th Annual Daytime Emmys

Benard

Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

View gallery 19

GH Faves Celebrated The 48th Annual Daytime Emmys
1 of 19
Close gallery
Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Younger Performer nominee Katelyn MacMullen (Willow)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Supporting Actor nominee Jeff Kober (ex-Cyrus)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Kim Delaney (Jackie)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Lead Actor nominee Maurice Benard (Sonny)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Supporting Actor nominee Max Gail (ex-Mike)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Lead Actress nominee Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Lead Actor nominee Steve Burton (Jason)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Younger Performer nominee Sydney Mikayla (Trina)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Younger Performer nominee Tajh Bellow (TJ)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Supporting Actor nominee James Patrick Stuart (Valentin)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Lead Actress nominee Genie Francis (Laura)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Lead Actress nominee Finola Hughes (Anna)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Donnell Turner (Curtis)
Outstanding Lead Actor nominee Dominic Zamprogna (Dante)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Cynthia Watros (Nina)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee Carolyn Hennesy (Diane)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Filed Under:
Comments