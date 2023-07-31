GH Fan Club Weekend gallery

Cynthia Watros (Nina) racked up the fans and the billiard balls. Photo credit: JPI

On-screen kin Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/ex-Ryan) and Avery Pohl (Esme) held their own event. Photo credit: JPI

Former Port Charles residents (from l.) Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev), Chad Brannon (ex-Xander), Brianna Brown (ex-Lisa), Maree Cheatham (ex-Charlene), Blake Gibbons (ex-Coleman), Lesli Kay (ex-Lois), Ronnie Marmo (ex-Ronnie), Thaao Penghlis (ex-Victor; Tony, DAYS), Johnny Wactor (ex-Brando), Emily Wilson (ex-Ellie) and Dan White (ex-Elijah) attended the past cast event. Photo credit: JPI

Kin Shriner (Scott) showed his girlfriend, Trish Ramish (Trish), that he was pin-up worthy back in the ’80s. Photo credit: JPI

Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) planted one on Tristan Rogers (Robert). Photo credit: JPI

Chad Duell (Michael, l.), Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) were all smiles. Photo credit: JPI

Hofer also appeared at Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) event with Scarlett Spears (Donna). Photo credit: JPI

Cassandra James (Terry) and Josh Kelly (Cody) made the scene. Photo credit: JPI

Lynn Herring (Lucy, l.) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia) caught up backstage. Photo credit: JPI

Tabyana Ali (Trina) happily met the fans. Photo credit: JPI

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, l.) and Duell tried to steal Josh Swickard’s morning jolt of caffeine. Photo credit: JPI

Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) and Michael Easton (Finn) were arm in arm. Photo credit: JPI

Wally Kurth (Ned) reunited with Kurth & Taylor bandmate Christian Taylor and regaled the crowd with songs. Photo credit: JPI