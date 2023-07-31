GH Fan Club Weekend gallery

Your GH faves made the rounds this weekend at a number of events surrounding the fan club weekend!
Cynthia Watros (Nina) racked up the fans and the billiard balls.
On-screen kin Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/ex-Ryan) and Avery Pohl (Esme) held their own event.
Former Port Charles residents (from l.) Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev), Chad Brannon (ex-Xander), Brianna Brown (ex-Lisa), Maree Cheatham (ex-Charlene), Blake Gibbons (ex-Coleman), Lesli Kay (ex-Lois), Ronnie Marmo (ex-Ronnie), Thaao Penghlis (ex-Victor; Tony, DAYS), Johnny Wactor (ex-Brando), Emily Wilson (ex-Ellie) and Dan White (ex-Elijah) attended the past cast event.
Kin Shriner (Scott) showed his girlfriend, Trish Ramish (Trish), that he was pin-up worthy back in the ’80s.
Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) planted one on Tristan Rogers (Robert).
Chad Duell (Michael, l.), Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) were all smiles.
Hofer also appeared at Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) event with Scarlett Spears (Donna).
Cassandra James (Terry) and Josh Kelly (Cody) made the scene.
Lynn Herring (Lucy, l.) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia) caught up backstage.
Tabyana Ali (Trina) happily met the fans.
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, l.) and Duell tried to steal Josh Swickard’s morning jolt of caffeine.
Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) and Michael Easton (Finn) were arm in arm.
Wally Kurth (Ned) reunited with Kurth & Taylor bandmate Christian Taylor and regaled the crowd with songs.
Kelly Monaco (Sam) closed out Sunday by hosting a solo event.
