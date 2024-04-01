As GH celebrates the 61st anniversary of its debut, which took place on April 1, 1963, we take a look back at some of the most iconic staffers of the show’s titular medical hub.

GENERAL HOSPITAL Turns 61: A Celebration Of The Hospital Staff 1 of 15 Close gallery 1 of 15 Photo credit: ABC When the show premiered in 1963, much of the action centered around Dr. Steve Hardy (John Beradino, l.), nurse Jessie Brewer (Emily McLaughlin) and her philandering husband, Dr. Phil Brewer (Roy Thinnes). 2 of 15 Photo credit: ABC The March sisters, Lucille (Lucille Wall, l.) and Audrey (Rachel Ames), pictured in 1966, were both dedicated nurses. 3 of 15 Photo credit: ABC Scott Baldwin's mother, Meg (Patricia Preslin), was hard at work in 1970. 4 of 15 Photo credit: Bobbi Jordan, Richard Dean Anderson, Patsy Rahn In 1976, the show introduced Terri (Bobbi Jordan), a doctor's wife; her younger brother, Jeff (Richard Dean Anderson), a doctor; and Dr. Monica Bard Webber (then-Patsy Rahn), Jeff's new wife. 5 of 15 Photo credit: ABC Nurse Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) swooned over Dr. Noah Drake (Rick Springfield) in 1981. 6 of 15 Photo credit: ABC Here's notoriously gossipy nurse Amy Vining (Shell Kepler) with Dr. Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon) in 1982. 7 of 15 Photo credit: ABC In 1987, neurologist Tony Jones (Brad Maule) wed future Nurses' Ball impresario Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring). 8 of 15 Photo credit: ABC/ADAM LARKEY Pictured in 2007, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) followed in her parents' (Jeff and Carolyn) and grandparents' (Steve and Audrey) footsteps by entering into the medical profession as a nurse. She is currently head nurse, taking over for the late, great Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy. 9 of 15 Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) wed fellow doctor Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson), Noah's son, in 2008. 10 of 15 Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com Felix (Marc Anthony Samuel) and Sabrina (Teresa Castillo) bonded as nursing students at G.H. in 2012. 11 of 15 Photo credit: ABC Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and lab manager Brad (Parry Shen) became unlikely besties when they teamed up in 2013. 12 of 15 Photo credit: XJJOHNSON/jpistudios.com Fans cheered when Monica (Leslie Charleson, l.) was restored as the chief of staff, supplanting Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). 13 of 15 Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com Psychiatrist Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom, l.) treated the hospital's art therapist, Franco (Roger Howarth), in 2018. 14 of 15 Photo credit: CRAIG SJODIN/ABC There are two Ashfords on staff at the hospital currently: TJ (Tajh Bellow), a doctor, and Stella (Vernee Watson), a social worker. 15 of 15 Photo credit: CHRISTINE BARTOLUCCI/ABC Today, Portia (Brook Kerr, l.) and Terry (Cassandra James) serve as G.H.'s co-chiefs of staff. When the show premiered in 1963, much of the action centered around Dr. Steve Hardy (John Beradino, l.), nurse Jessie Brewer (Emily McLaughlin) and her philandering husband, Dr. Phil Brewer (Roy Thinnes). Photo credit: ABC The March sisters, Lucille (Lucille Wall, l.) and Audrey (Rachel Ames), pictured in 1966, were both dedicated nurses. Photo credit: ABC Scott Baldwin's mother, Meg (Patricia Preslin), was hard at work in 1970. Photo credit: ABC In 1976, the show introduced Terri (Bobbi Jordan), a doctor's wife; her younger brother, Jeff (Richard Dean Anderson), a doctor; and Dr. Monica Bard Webber (then-Patsy Rahn), Jeff's new wife. Photo credit: Bobbi Jordan, Richard Dean Anderson, Patsy Rahn Nurse Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) swooned over Dr. Noah Drake (Rick Springfield) in 1981. Photo credit: ABC Here's notoriously gossipy nurse Amy Vining (Shell Kepler) with Dr. Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon) in 1982. Photo credit: ABC In 1987, neurologist Tony Jones (Brad Maule) wed future Nurses' Ball impresario Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring). Photo credit: ABC Pictured in 2007, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) followed in her parents' (Jeff and Carolyn) and grandparents' (Steve and Audrey) footsteps by entering into the medical profession as a nurse. She is currently head nurse, taking over for the late, great Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy. Photo credit: ABC/ADAM LARKEY Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) wed fellow doctor Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson), Noah's son, in 2008. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com Felix (Marc Anthony Samuel) and Sabrina (Teresa Castillo) bonded as nursing students at G.H. in 2012. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and lab manager Brad (Parry Shen) became unlikely besties when they teamed up in 2013. Photo credit: ABC Fans cheered when Monica (Leslie Charleson, l.) was restored as the chief of staff, supplanting Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). Photo credit: XJJOHNSON/jpistudios.com Psychiatrist Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom, l.) treated the hospital's art therapist, Franco (Roger Howarth), in 2018. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com There are two Ashfords on staff at the hospital currently: TJ (Tajh Bellow), a doctor, and Stella (Vernee Watson), a social worker. Photo credit: CRAIG SJODIN/ABC Today, Portia (Brook Kerr, l.) and Terry (Cassandra James) serve as G.H.'s co-chiefs of staff. Photo credit: CHRISTINE BARTOLUCCI/ABC