General Hospital Stars Celebrate Stage Dedication

On May 10, General Hospital’s cast and crew gathered to mark a milestone moment in the show’s 61-year history: Stage 4, the stage on which it films, was renamed in its honor. (ABC made the decision to bestow this honor on the show last year, when it hit the 6o-year mark on April 1, but the dedication was delayed.) GH is not only the longest-running daytime soap on the air, but it is also the longest-running scripted drama in all of television. GH also holds the record for the most Outstanding Daytime Drama Award wins, nabbing the top prize at the ceremony a whopping 16 times. As of Wednesday, May 16, the show has aired a remarkable 15,468 episodes.

Wrote ABC exec Nathan Varni on Facebook, “This event was supposed to take place in April, 2023 but due to a multitude of reasons was postponed. Well, we finally celebrated the legacy and history of General Hospital with a stage dedication placard that will live on forever! Thanks to everyone involved with the show for all your hard work, dedication and passion for continuing to keep this show alive and running! Congrats to all involved! We deeply admire and appreciate everyone who works around the clock to bring this series to life 255 days a year!”

The stage dedication plaque reads: “THE GENERAL HOSPITAL STAGE. IN HONOR OF THE ICONIC TELEVISION DRAMA’S 60TH ANNIVERSARY. SERIES DEBUT APRIL 1, 1963.”

Along with an abundance of crew members, producers and executives from ABC, cast members in attendance to celebrate the dedication included Jane Elliot (Tracy), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Kristina Wagner (Felicia), Maura West (Ava), Brook Kerr (Portia), Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn), Chad Duell (Michael), Robert Gossett (Marshall), Eden McCoy (Josslyn), Josh Swickard (Chase), Jeff Kober (Cyrus), Hudson West (Jake) and Vernee Watson (Stella).