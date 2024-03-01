GENERAL HOSPITAL Rewind: Jason's Life In Photos

1982 The year after Alan's (Stuart Damon) mistress, Susan, gave birth to Jason — and, per a later rewrite, his twin, Drew — in New York City, the tot arrived in Port Charles, where he was ultimately adopted by Monica. Photo credit: ABC

By 1992, Jason was a high-schooler and romantically linked to Karen (Cari Shayne), who he ultimately lost to Jagger, now known as John.

Jason took Keesha (Senait Ashenafi) to the first Nurses' Ball in 1994 and lost his virginity to her the following year. Photo credit: Vivian Zink/ABC

Jason suffered brain damage and memory loss a car wreck caused by his inebriated brother, A.J. (Sean Kanan), in 1995. After, he rebuffed his family of origin. Photo credit: JIM OBER/ABC

Jason adopted a new last name, Morgan (the maiden name of his paternal grandmother, Lila), in 1996 and went to work for Sonny (Maurice Benard). Photo credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Robin and Jason (Kimberly McCullough) fell in love in 1996. Photo credit: ANN LIMONGELLO/ABC

After giving birth to MIchael in 1997, Carly — who had been Jason's lover in 1996 —left her son in Jason's care while in the throes of postpartum depression. Photo credit: CATHY BLAIVAS/ABC

Carly returned in 1998 and Jason's loyalty to her caused tension in his relationship with Robin. Photo credit: TOM QUEALLY/ABC

Jason and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) forged a connection in the wake of Lucky's presumed death in 1999. Photo credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

In 2002, Jason and Brenda (Vanessa Marcil) briefly married so that they couldn't be compelled to testify against one another. Photo credit: SCOTT GARFIELD/ABC

Jason wed Sonny's half sister, Courtney (Alicia Leigh Willis), in 2003. The union ended in divorce. Photo credit: SCOTT GARFIELD/ABC

In 2004, Jason claimed to be the father of the baby Sam (Kelly Monaco) was expecting so that Sonny wouldn't be exposed as the dad-to-be. Tender feelings soon emerged between the duo, who grieved together when baby Lila was stillborn. Photo credit: TOM QUEALLY/ABC

Jason and Elizabeth's night of passion in 2006 led to the 2007 birth of their son, Jake. Photo credit: ABC/PETER "HOPPER" STONE

Franco (James Franco), the psychotic and Jason-obsessed artist, caused trouble for Jason beginning in 2009. Photo credit: ABC/Ron Tom

When Michael (Chad Duell) was incarcerated in 2010, Jason got himself sent to Pentonville to watch over him. Photo credit: ABC/Patrick Wymore

In 2011, Jason and Sam said, "I do". Photo credit: ABC/Patrick Wymore

Jason and Sam's baby boy, Danny, was born in 2012 — but that same year, Faison (disguised as Duke) shot him and he fell into the harbor, kicking off a multi-year presumed death. Photo credit: ABC

Jason resurfaced in 2017 as "Patient 6" in a Russian clinic, where he encountered Ava (Maura West). Photo credit: ChrisD/jpistudios.com

Jason's re-entry into Port Charles was rocky, as he learned that Sam had married, and had a baby girl, Scout, with a man she, Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) all believed to be Jason. It turned out that he was Drew (then-Billy Miller), Jason's brainwashed twin. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Jason and Sam's reunion was complicated in 2019 by her decision to infiltrate the sex cult run by Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Jason and Sam split, and he and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) briefly became lovers in 2021. Photo credit: GH/X (formerly Twitter)