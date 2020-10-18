Storm

FLASHBACK

Five Things That Happened On October 18 In Soap History

Storm

Credit: JPI

View gallery 5

Five Things That Happened On October 18 In Soap History
1 of 5
Close gallery
In 1982, Sammy Davis, Jr. began his GH run as Eddie Phillips, Bryan’s father.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1991, SANTA BARBARA kicked off its Moscow location shoot, which centered on Jack Wagner’s Warren.

Photo credit: New World Television

In 2002, Kathy Brier made her OLTL debut as Marcie Walsh.

Photo credit: ABC

Photo credit: JPI

Photo credit: ABC

Filed Under: , , , , , , ,
Comments