FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On October 18 In Soap History October 18, 2020 13:20PM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: JPIView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On October 18 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1982, Sammy Davis, Jr. began his GH run as Eddie Phillips, Bryan’s father.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 1991, SANTA BARBARA kicked off its Moscow location shoot, which centered on Jack Wagner’s Warren. Photo credit: New World Television3 of 5In 2002, Kathy Brier made her OLTL debut as Marcie Walsh.Photo credit: ABC4 of 5Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5Photo credit: ABC Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1982, Sammy Davis, Jr. began his GH run as Eddie Phillips, Bryan’s father.Photo credit: ABCIn 1991, SANTA BARBARA kicked off its Moscow location shoot, which centered on Jack Wagner’s Warren. Photo credit: New World TelevisionIn 2002, Kathy Brier made her OLTL debut as Marcie Walsh.Photo credit: ABCPhoto credit: JPIPhoto credit: ABC By SOD Filed Under: Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital, One Life To Live, Santa Barbara, Jack Wagner, Katelyn MacMullen, Kathy Brier, William deVry Comments