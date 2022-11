In 1986, Judith Chapman (now Y&R’s Gloria) exited GH as Ginny Blake. Photo credit: ABC

In 1991, Christian J. LeBlanc debuted as Y&R’s Michael. Photo credit: CBS

In 2002, an amnesiac Maria had her first memory of her past with Edmund on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, B&B’s Stephanie was whisked into surgery after being shot by Storm. Photo credit: JPI