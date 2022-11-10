FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On November 10 In Soap History November 10, 2022 9:20AM Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmailCredit: ABCView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On November 10 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1981, Elizabeth Taylor made her GH debut as Helena.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 1989, Barbara and Tom wed on ALL MY CHILDREN.Photo credit: ABC3 of 5In 1995, GH’s Robin learned that she was HIV-positive.Photo credit: ABC4 of 5In 2005, DAYS’s Maggie fell victim to the Salem Stalker.Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5In 2017, DAYS’s JJ shot Theo.Photo credit: JPI Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail In 1981, Elizabeth Taylor made her GH debut as Helena.Photo credit: ABCIn 1989, Barbara and Tom wed on ALL MY CHILDREN.Photo credit: ABCIn 1995, GH’s Robin learned that she was HIV-positive.Photo credit: ABCIn 2005, DAYS’s Maggie fell victim to the Salem Stalker.Photo credit: JPIIn 2017, DAYS’s JJ shot Theo.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: All My Children, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Anthony Geary, Casey Moss, Kimberly McCullough, Kyler Pettis, Suzanne Rogers Comments