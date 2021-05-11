Five Things That Happened On May 11 In Soap History

Credit: Spelling/Abc/Kobal/ShutterstockView gallery 5
In 1989, ABC aired the series finale of DYNASTY.
In 1993, Sheila and Eric wed on B&B.
In 1999, DAYS’s Nicole and Lucas revealed their marriage.
In 2009, Paul proposed to Nikki on Y&R.
In 2016, Julian fatally stabbed Carlos on GH.
