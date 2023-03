In 1988, Mark and Ellen wed on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC

In 1992, Louise Sorel made her DAYS debut as Vivian. Photo credit: NBC

In 2001, Finola Hughes made her ALL MY CHILDREN debut as her GH alter ego, Anna Devane. Photo credit: ABC

In 2011, Kate Mansi made her DAYS debut as Abigail. Photo credit: JPI