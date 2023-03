In 1984, GH’s Lesley was pronounced dead after a car crash. Photo credit: ABC

In 1985, GH’s Tania told Tony that she was pregnant (with B.J.). Photo credit: ABC

In 1990, Patsy Pease ended her original, six-year run as Kimberly on DAYS. Photo credit: NBC

In 1990, GUIDING LIGHT’s Roger and Alexandra wed. Photo credit: PGP