In 1985, ANOTHER WORLD’s Carter and Thomasina wed. Photo credit: NBC

In 1990, Y&R’s Katherine escaped look-alike Marge’s clutches. Photo credit: CBS

In 1994, GH’s Laura told Luke that she was pregnant (with Lulu). Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, Lesli Kay made her AS THE WORLD TURNS debut as Molly Conlan. Photo credit: PGP