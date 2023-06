In 1991, victors at the Daytime Emmys included Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) as Lead Actor and Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) as Lead Actress.

In 2003, PASSIONS aired a Chicago-inspired musical number. Photo credit: JPI

In 2005, Billy Warlock returned to DAYS as Frankie after a 14-year absence. Photo credit: JPI

In 2011, future EMPIRE star Trai Byers made his ALL MY CHILDREN debut as Mookie. Photo credit: JPI