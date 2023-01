In 1982, Genie Francis ended her first run as GH’s Laura. Photo credit: ABC

In 1993, SANTA BARBARA aired its final episode on NBC. Photo credit: NBC

In 1996, B&B’s Ridge received a shocking letter that claimed Brooke had tampered with Bridget’s paternity test. Photo credit: CBS

In 2009, Y&R’s Michael walked in on a smooching Paul and Nikki, who implored him to keep their relationship a secret. Photo credit: JPI