ANTHONY GEARY, TRISTAN ROGERS

FLASHBACK

Five Things That Happened On February 29 In Soap History

By

Credit: ABC/Rick Rowell

In 2000, doctors got Billy’s heart beating again on Y&R after he went into cardiac arrest as a result of alcohol poisoning.

Photo credit: John Paschal/JPI

In 2008, Natalie and Jessica were in danger of being arrested for their role in busting Allison Perkins out of St. Ann's on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.

Photo credit: ABC/JEFF NEIRA

In 2008, GUIDING LIGHT debuted its new production model, which relied heavily on location shooting in Peapack, NJ, and introduced a nail salon set where Dinah and Ava got manicures.

Photo credit: George De Sota/jpistudios.com

In 2008, B&B's Owen reunited with estranged wife Jackie.

Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

In 2012, Tristan Rogers returned to GH as Robert Scorpio.

Photo credit: ABC/Rick Rowell

