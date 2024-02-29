Five Things That Happened On February 29 In Soap History

In 2000, doctors got Billy’s heart beating again on Y&R after he went into cardiac arrest as a result of alcohol poisoning.
In 2008, Natalie and Jessica were in danger of being arrested for their role in busting Allison Perkins out of St. Ann's on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.
In 2008, GUIDING LIGHT debuted its new production model, which relied heavily on location shooting in Peapack, NJ, and introduced a nail salon set where Dinah and Ava got manicures.
In 2008, B&B's Owen reunited with estranged wife Jackie.
In 2012, Tristan Rogers returned to GH as Robert Scorpio.
