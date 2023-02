In 1975, Maeve Kinkead made her ANOTHER WORLD debut as Angie Perrini.

In 1991, John J. York debuted as Mac on GH. Photo credit: ABC

In 1999, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Nora (who was pregnant with Matthew) went into labor. Photo credit: ABC

In 2003, Grayson McCouch debuted as AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Dusty. Photo credit: PGP