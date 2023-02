In 1983, Susan Moore was murdered on GH. Photo credit: ABC

In 2000, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Nora interrupted Bo and Lindsay’s wedding to bust the bride for tampering with Matthew’s paternity test. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, Gus and Natalia wed on GUIDING LIGHT. Photo credit: JPI

In 2013, Genie Francis returned to GH as Laura. Photo credit: ABC