Five Families Who Faded From THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

The Maclaines From l.: Todd McKee (Jake), Helen (Tippi Hendren), Ben (John Brandon) and Margo (Lauren Koslow)



All In The Family: Margo Maclaine Lynley was one of the show’s original characters and the daughter of Helen and Ben Maclaine. Eric’s longtime assistant, Margo had romances with Eric, Ridge and Clarke Garrison, with whom she had a son, Mark, who grew up to be a doctor. Her younger brother, Jake, came to Los Angeles in 1990 and told Margo he’d been sexually abused by their father, who staunchly denied it. Margo discovered that it was actually their uncle, Charlie, who had committed the horrific abuse. Jake dated Felicia Forrester, Donna Logan and Macy Alexander.



How Quickly We Forget: Margo and Jake high-tailed it back home to Wisconsin in 1993 to avoid going to jail for stealing an anti-wrinkle formula, BeLieF. But unlike most of the other families on this list, they’ve both made appearances since! Margo appeared in a newly created flashback in 2002 to facilitate the return of Mark as an adult, while Jake returned several times from 2016-2018 as the Forrester handyman, making sure fashion shows went well. Photo credit: Kenneth Bank/CBS

The Spectras Macy (Bobbie Eakes, l.), Sally (Darlene Conley) and baby C.J.



All In The Family: The larger-than-life Sally Spectra first appeared in 1989 as the owner of chintzy fashion house Spectra Fashions. Sally, long considered lower-class by the posh Forresters, climbed her way up the ladder, first by paying Forrester designer Clarke for his sketches, then set up daughter Macy with Thorne — though she originally tried to set up Macy with Ridge. Sally and Clarke eventually got together and had a son, C.J. in 1991 and married in 1992. Macy went on to marry Thorne multiple times (1990, 1995 and again in 2000) and was presumed dead in a car crash in 2000, but was actually found alive in Portofino, Italy in 2002. Sadly, Macy died — this time for real — in 2003 when a chandelier fell on her. C.J., meanwhile, opened a coffee shop, Insomnia Café. When Sally’s portrayer, Darlene Conley, died in 2007, Sally was said to be living her best life on a Caribbean island, giving the character eternal life. In 2017, a new generation of Spectras were introduced: Sally’s sister, Shirley; Shirley’s granddaughter, Sally, who wanted to revive the Spectra brand; and Sally’s little sister, Coco. The new Spectras came into conflict with both the Forresters and Spencers, but their dreams of starting a new fashion house were dashed when Bill blew up their building.



How Quickly We Forget: None of the original or new Spectras are currently on the show, with Sally and Coco disappearing in 2018, but Sally moved to Genoa City and has been on Y&R since 2020.

The Marones Clockwise from top l.: Ozzy (Brian Gaskill), Massimo (Joseph Mascolo), Ridge (then-Ronn Moss), Jackie (Lesley-Anne Down) and Nick (Jack Wagner)



All In The Family: The Marones debuted in 2001, with the introduction of shipping magnate Massimo Marone, a college ex-boyfriend of Stephanie. Massimo had held a torch for Stephanie for decades and made enemies of Eric and Ridge when he schemed to help Stephanie break up Ridge and Brooke. After Ridge was harmed in an office accident confronting Massimo and needed a blood transfusion, Stephanie confessed a shocking secret: Massimo was Ridge’s biological father! In 2002, Massimo met another long-lost son, Nick Payne, a sea captain who crashed one of Massimo’s ships and the son of Massimo’s ex, Jackie Payne. Nick and Ridge hated each other and fought for Brooke’s affections. Massimo and Jackie married in 2003, but the marriage didn’t last. The Marone family also included Massimo’s nephew Oscar, who owned a casino in Las Vegas and called Massimo for help in 2003 when he ran into trouble with the mob. Oscar fell in love with Bridget and opened the Ozzz nightclub.



How Quickly We Forget: Oscar was the first Marone to go. He and Bridget moved to Copenhagen in 2004, and she eventually returned without a mention of what happened to their relationship. Massimo faded from the canvas in 2006 and is occasionally mentioned by other characters to remind the audience he’s Ridge’s biological father. Nick also disappeared from B&B’s Los Angeles in 2012 and was eventually said to have gone off sailing, but made an appearance (in Brooke’s dream) in a special episode in 2022. Jackie, meanwhile, married younger hunk Owen Knight in 2009, and they disappeared from the canvas in 2012. Photo credit: John Paschal/JPI

The Ramirezes Samantha (Sydney Penny, l.), Hector (Lorenzo Lamas) and Caitlin (Kayla Ewell)



All In The Family: Teen Caitlin Ramirez was an intern at Forrester Creations in 2004, much to the chagrin of her father, working class firefighter Hector. She soon switched to Logan Designs and met Samantha Kelly, an interior designer who took Caitlin under her wing. Samantha was shocked to learn that Caitlin’s father was Hector, her high school sweetheart from New York, and that Caitlin was her daughter! Hector revealed that Caitlin’s mother, Priscilla, had lied to Samantha that she had miscarried and her true love, Hector, had been raising Caitlin (along with Jimmy, a young boy he adopted) on his own.



How Quickly We Forget: The happily reunited family didn’t last. Samantha and Caitlin moved to New York City in 2005, while Hector faded from the canvas later that same year. Photo credit: John Paschal/jpistudios.com